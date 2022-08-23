Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 2,498,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.