Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 427,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

