Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. 491,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,441,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

