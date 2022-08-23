Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $181.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $181,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.