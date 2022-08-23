Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,523.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,117. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

