Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.89. 22,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.17 and its 200-day moving average is $229.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

