Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,074 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,281,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. 77,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
