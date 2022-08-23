Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Mondelez International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

