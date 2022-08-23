Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading 3% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $61.00. 788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

