Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading 3% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $61.00. 788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.
Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.A)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.