Modiv Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Modiv Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MDV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 19,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,483. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

About Modiv

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

