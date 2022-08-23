Modiv Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Modiv Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE MDV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 19,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,483. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Modiv
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.