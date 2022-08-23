Misbloc (MSB) Price Tops $0.0939 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and $1.96 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

