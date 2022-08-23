Mineral (MNR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122,295.00

Mineral (MNR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Mineral coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mineral has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Mineral has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $122,295.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Mineral Profile

MNR is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

