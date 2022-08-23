Million Price Reaches $2.64 on Top Exchanges (MM)

Million (MM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Million has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Million has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $32,415.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Million coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00012351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

About Million

Million (CRYPTO:MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

