Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. 44,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile
Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.
