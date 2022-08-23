Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. 44,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.