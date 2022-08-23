Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 5.1%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 20,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,003,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Insider Activity

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 287,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.