MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,440.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 19th, Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. 3,450,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

