MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.23 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $110.18 million and approximately $134,984.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MetaMUI Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MetaMUI
