MetaHash Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $62,265.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00773417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,619,852,004 coins and its circulating supply is 3,448,273,083 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

