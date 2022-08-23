Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. 381,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

