Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $176.37

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.37 and last traded at $176.37, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at $153,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $2,342,956 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

