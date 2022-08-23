Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 818,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 186,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

