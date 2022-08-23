Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,909 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.77% of Medtronic worth $1,139,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

