Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.9 %

MDT stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Medtronic by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $20,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

