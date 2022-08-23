Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.70.
Medtronic Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
