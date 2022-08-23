Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

