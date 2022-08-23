Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.