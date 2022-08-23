Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

