MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.19% of MaxLinear worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

