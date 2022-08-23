Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.31.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

