Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MASI traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

