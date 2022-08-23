MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $290.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $487.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.39.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after buying an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after buying an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 102.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

