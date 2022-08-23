Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,063 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 155,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,394. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

