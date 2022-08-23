Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
