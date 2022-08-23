Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

About Marine Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

