Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 50,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,283. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

