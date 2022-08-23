Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.61. 33,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

