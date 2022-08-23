Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 257,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

