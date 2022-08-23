Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. 16,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,352. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 722.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

