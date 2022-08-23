Marco Investment Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

