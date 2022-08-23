Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,426,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,298,000 after purchasing an additional 153,089 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,366. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

