Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. 87,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

