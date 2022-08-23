Marco Investment Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.28. 25,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

