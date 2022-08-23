Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. 288,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

