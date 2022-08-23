Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

