Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.48. 334,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,390,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.