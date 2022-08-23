Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.