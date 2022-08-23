Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

