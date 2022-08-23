Maple 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market cap of $77.00 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $17.43 or 0.00080863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

