Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,643,908 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

