Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

