Maker Price Hits $853.82 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Maker has a total market cap of $834.72 million and approximately $194.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $853.82 or 0.03979956 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00080361 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

