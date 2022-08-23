Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Magna International Stock Performance

MG opened at C$75.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$68.39 and a 12-month high of C$113.00.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.2100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

