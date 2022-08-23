Macy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 104,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,068 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 642,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

