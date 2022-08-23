Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:M traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 629,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Macy’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,543 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.